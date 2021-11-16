Another man adding his name to sheriff’s election

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Another person is putting their name on the ballot for the next sheriff of Limestone County.

Jeff Kilpatrick of Athens announced his candidacy for the position on Tuesday. He has 18 years of law enforcement experience after graduating from The Northeast Alabama Police Academy in 2003. He has served with the UAH and Madison Police Department and the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. Kilpatrick currently serves as an Investigator and has remained vigilant in crime prevention.

“Keeping our community safe is my goal, and will always be my priority. I am committed to selflessly serving the citizens of Limestone County as your next Sheriff,” Kilpatrick said. “As the population of Limestone County continues to grow, the Sheriff’s Office must adapt to provide the best service. Our community deserves a sheriff who recognizes when changes need to be made, and I believe that I am the best candidate to get that job done.”

Kilpatrick is running against incumbent Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin and Fred Sloss.

