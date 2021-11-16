Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Opryland Christmas Contest
Advertisement

Amber Alert: 14-year-old boy abducted in New York believed to be in serious danger

James Fernandez Reyes is missing, reportedly abducted in Rochester, New York, Monday afternoon.
James Fernandez Reyes is missing, reportedly abducted in Rochester, New York, Monday afternoon.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a teenager kidnapped in Rochester, New York, New York State Police said.

James Fernandez Reyes was taken at about 4:30 p.m. Monday in circumstances that may indicate he’s in danger of serious harm or death, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said.

The 14-year-old boy is listed as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 120 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue pants and white Nike Air Force One sneakers.

James was reportedly abducted by four or five men wearing masks, who left in a gold, midsized SUV with New York state license plates.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Rochester Police at (585)428-1107 or dial 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employee killed in workplace incident
Toney man killed in wreck
Toney man killed in Sunday afternoon wreck
Jordan Nelson and Brandon Allison were arrested by Florence Police for assault.
Police arrest two men connected to assault
Crash kills one in Morgan County
Source: WAFF
Remembering the Airport Road tornado 32 years later

Latest News

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Macy's unveils new giant character balloons for the 95th...
PHOTOS: Macy’s unveils new balloons for Thanksgiving Day parade
City leader pushing to make Huntsville pedestrian friendly
Kids kingdom playground.
Popular Madison playground getting updates to be more accessible for disabled people
Cullman Regional Hospital hosts Nurse Recruitment Center as they prepare for large expansion