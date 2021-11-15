Deals
Warmer than average temps through Wednesday

First Alert Forecast
By Brad Travis
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mostly clear conditions are expected overnight with a light southeasterly breeze, Tuesday morning low temperatures will be cool in the low to middle 40s.

Temperatures will continue to warm for Tuesday thanks with a southwesterly breeze, winds will occasionally gust up to 15 miles per hour with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wednesday will be another sunny day with unseasonably warm temperatures in the low to middle 70s.

A weak cold front will move in from the NW late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Light rain showers will form along the cold front with very little rainfall accumulation around a tenth to quarter inch. Showers will end early Thursday afternoon with temperatures reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s. Skies will rapidly clear behind the front with colder and drier air surging into the Tennessee Valley. Friday morning lows will be chilly in the middle 30s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon high temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. The weekend looks cool as well with Saturday and Sunday temps in the upper 50s, light scattered showers may develop Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

