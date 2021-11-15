Upcoming timelines for Madison city construction projects

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison city leaders are working on some big road projects in the area and Mayor Paul Finley says the construction on Zierdt Road is set to be completed by the end of the month.

This multijurisdictional project has been going on for over a decade. The Federal Highway Administration, State of Alabama, Redstone Arsenal, Madison County and the cities of Huntsville and Madison are trying to improve Zierdt Road, from Edgewater Drive to Martin Road.

It started as a $7 million project to widen the southbound lanes but now the cost is at $25 million. Officials decided to add new drainage, curb, subgrade, paving and a multiuse path according to the City of Huntsville’s website.

Federal and state entities are paying for 80% of the project while Huntsville is paying 15% and the city of Madison is paying for 5%.

Mayor Finley says Madison city passed a major milestone by completing the roundabout at Balch and Gillespie. This is the second roundabout in the city. It took about five months to finish and cost around $500,000.

Meanwhile, two main roads, Hughes Road and Sullivan Street are getting widened to five lanes.

The Hughes expansion will cost $6 million and go from Eastview Drive to Millstone Lane. Mayor Finley says he wants to expand it all the way to Highway 72. He says the Hughes project experienced some major delays. He says the entire paving crew left in the middle of the project. Mayor Finley says the supervisor got hired on a different project and took his team with him.

Madison resident, Bob Aldredge lives right off of Hughes Road. He says his family has definitely noticed the delay. His wife has been calling the city, asking why things have been moving so slow. ”She’s called several times about the status of the construction and when they respond it is like they get delays and this and that. She gets a response but it is a little frustrating it’s taken so long.”

The Sullivan Street project costs $5.5 million. It’s getting expanded to five lanes in addition to getting new traffic signals and connecting it to the new Journey Middle School, It’s expected to open in early 2022.

