Toney man killed in Sunday afternoon wreck
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man from Toney was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened on Carter Grove Road, about 8 miles west of Hazel Green in Madison County around 3 p.m.
Troopers say 35-year-old Brandon J. Billips drove off the road, hit a pole and overturned.
Troopers say Billips was not wearing a seat belt, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers are investigating the crash.
