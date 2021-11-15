Toney man killed in Sunday afternoon wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man from Toney was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened on Carter Grove Road, about 8 miles west of Hazel Green in Madison County around 3 p.m.

Troopers say 35-year-old Brandon J. Billips drove off the road, hit a pole and overturned.

Troopers say Billips was not wearing a seat belt, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers are investigating the crash.

