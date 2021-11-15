Deals
Trump ally Bannon taken into custody on contempt charges

Steve Bannon, the longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, was taken into custody Monday.
Steve Bannon, the longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, was taken into custody Monday.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - Steve Bannon, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump, has been taken into federal custody on contempt charges, and will appear before a judge later Monday.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. The previous story follows below.

(CNN) - Steve Bannon, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump, is expected to turn himself in to authorities Monday morning and appear later in court.

It comes after a federal grand jury indicted him on Friday on two counts of contempt of Congress.

Bannon refused to comply with a subpoena from the committee investigating the deadly attack by Trump supporters on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Lawmakers believe Bannon had specific knowledge ahead of time about the events of that day.

After Bannon defied the subpoena, the House voted to refer him to the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s office for contempt of Congress.

Bannon’s lawyer says Trump told Bannon not to obey the subpoena because the documents and testimony the committee wanted might be protected by executive privilege.

However, Bannon hadn’t worked for the president for several years when the insurrection took place.

If convicted, Bannon faces a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in jail for each of the two counts against him.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

