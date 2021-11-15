Speakers voice vaccine concerns at Huntsville health forum

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many of you in the Valley are still hesitant to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Sunday in Huntsville, a forum was held with doctors and leaders voicing concerns on just that along with other COVID-19 information.

Contrary to what the majority of health experts are saying, speakers at Concerned Doctors and Focus on America’s health forum were extremely apprehensive of COVID-19 vaccines and say that anytime there is a new drug, we must demand safety.

It was a packed house at the Westin in Huntsville with health care workers, elected officials, and community members. One of the main speakers was nationally renowned cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, who says these are no traditional vaccines and was highly hesitant of the shot saying they’re genetic treatments.

Mccullough’s concerns include blood clots and heart damage. He says the shots looked good in clinical trials but thinks it all moved too quickly.

“The vaccine program looked risky from the very beginning. This was a respiratory virus, it’s a brand new virus, it was highly prevalent. We never vaccinate right into a highly prevalent condition. Never, never, never,” said McCullough.

Doctor Karen Landers from the Alabama Department of Public Health along with most health professionals think differently. Landers says she’s never seen vaccine hesitancy like this before.

“It’s really distressing when you consider that we do have an awful lot of safety data on this and millions and millions of people have received this,” said Landers.

Most health professionals say the risks of getting a severe negative reaction from the vaccine are extremely rare. Talk to your doctor about any questions you have about COVID-19 vaccines.

