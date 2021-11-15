Remembering the Airport Road tornado 32 years later

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Monday marked the 32nd anniversary of the tornado that killed over a dozen and left hundreds injured and displaced.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 15, 1989, an F-4 tornado touched down near the Municipal Golf Course and tore through everything in its path. The deadly storm was estimated to be 880 yards wide at its largest estimates. Sadly, 21 people were killed, more than 400 injured and more than 500 displaced.

WAFF 48 News spoke with Councilman Bill Kling in 2019 about what he remembered about that horrible storm. He said a last-second phone call to his apartment kept him inside just before the tornado touched down.

“The rain got heavier and heavier and heavier then wham! All of a sudden it hit,” he said. “The windows burst out, the wind was blowing like crazy, the power went out, and just my reflex, I just hit the deck.”

Nearby, Madison County resident Chris Reed was driving to college. He said the storm forced him into a friend’s house for shelter.

“The next thing we knew, on that scanner the channel stopped and one of the officers raised his voice and was yelling tornado inbound,” Reed said.

Reed now works for the Madison County EMA and said his experience is a reminder to be ready for the worst.

“[Storm preparation] is something we should do when the sun is shining, when it’s good weather outside. We can take small steps to get prepared.”

Others we previously spoke to told similar horror stories. IN 1989, Barbara Holbrook was a first-grade teacher at Jones Valley Elementary. She remembers it being so warm that day that she had to open the windows in her class. Holbrook stayed late after school and left shortly after 4:00 p.m.

“When I left Jones Valley, I was heading south on the Parkway and I could see how dark the clouds were, but then also I could see the coloring of brown and debris like dust and dirt being up in the air,” Holbrook said.

She says her mind immediately went back to her school. Even though class was over for the day, there were still 37 students and few teachers inside for an after-school program. Luckily, just moments before the tornado hit, a teacher had moved the children under a stairwell.

The tornado destroyed the school but because one of those teachers moved the students to a safe spot everyone survived.

The 21 people killed in the tornado are honored at the intersection of Airport and Whitesburg Roads with a memorial.

