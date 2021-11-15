Police arrest two men connected to assault

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police says it has arrested two people who officers say jumped someone in Florence.

Brandon Allison and Jordan Nelson were arrested on November 12 in Sheffield, according to police. The arrests stem from an assault on the same day on Indiana Avenue in Florence. Officers say that a man was hit multiple times on the head with a gun.

The victim was able to tell the police two men jumped him and assaulted him. Officers say they found Allison and Nelson shortly after.

Both men are charged with assault 2nd degree and both were released on a $2,500 bond.

