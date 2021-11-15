Person killed in workplace incident

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities say that a person was killed in a workplace incident Monday morning.

Limestone County Coroner Mike West says the person was killed after they were crushed by a forklift. The incident happened at the Sunbelt Forest Products Corporation off Highway 127 in Athens shortly after 7:00 a.m. Monday morning. West said that the victim was possibly an employee.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation into the death.

This is all the information that has been released at this time. We expect more to be released at a later time.

