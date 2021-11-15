Deals
Monday Morning Forecast

This AM
This AM(WAFF48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:59 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLD start to your Monday with temps in the 30s but feeling like the 20s. No issues with visibility this morning, so no extra time is needed to get to your destination this AM.

Bundle up this morning! Layers are a must and cover those extremities.

Temperatures will slowly warm up late this morning and afternoon with the upper 50s. Dry and a bit warmer for your day!

The good news is that we will warm up into next week and even have a shot at the 70s.

A gradual climb back into the 60s for your next week, with more rain headed our way.

