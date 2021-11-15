Deals
Iron Bowl 2021 kickoff time announced

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - The kickoff time was announced Monday for the Alabama and Auburn game. The Iron Bowl is scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on CBS on Saturday, Nov. 27.

The matchup will be at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The game will be the 86th meeting in the all-time series, dating back to 1892. Alabama has the series advantage, 47-37-1. The two teams last met on Nov. 28, 2020 in Tuscaloosa, as the Crimson Tide came away with a 42-13 win.

