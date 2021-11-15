Fort Payne man arrested on drug trafficking charges

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Fort Payne man is facing several drug trafficking charges in DeKalb County.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on County Road 89 Friday, Nov 12. While deputies attempted to stop Weston Lee Tidwell they say he sped away losing control of the vehicle. Tidewell then proceeded to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended.

Deputies found a large amount of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Tidwell is charged with Trafficking in any Illegal Drug, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Attempt to Elude Police, Reckless Endangerment, Criminal Littering, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana. Authorities say more charges are pending.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon released a statement regarding the incident:

“I would like to thank officers with the Fort Payne Police Department, National Park Service, DeKalb County Narcotics Unit and Investigations Unit for their quick response helping with this subject. It definitely takes team work to make it all happen,” said Sheriff Weldon, “God Bless!”

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.