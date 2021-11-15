Deals
Crash kills one in Morgan County

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has said that one man was killed in a car crash Sunday morning.

Junior R. Melson, 75, was fatally injured when the truck he was driving hit head-on with an SUV. The wreck happened at 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning on East Upper River Road just four miles east of Priceville.

Troopers say Melson was not wearing his seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. ALEA is continuing to investigate this wreck.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

