Convicted murderer asks to be released on bond

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A convicted murderer is asking to be released on bond after it was revoked by a judge after his conviction.

Byron Shirey was convicted of murdering his own father earlier this month. After his conviction. the judge revoked Shirey from being released on bond but according to court documents released Monday, his attorneys are now asking for it back while Shirey waits for his sentencing on January 6, 2022.

Shirey murdered his father back in 2017. Charles Shirey was found dead in his kitchen with several injuries to his head, according to police.

The judge in his case has not ruled yet on this motion.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

