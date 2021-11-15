Deals
Auburn football stadium getting wireless network upgrade

Auburn University’s football stadium will get an upgrade to its wireless network estimated to...
Auburn University’s football stadium will get an upgrade to its wireless network estimated to cost $10 million.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Auburn University’s football stadium will get an upgrade to its wireless network estimated to cost $10 million.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports that trustees approved a plan to update the Wi-Fi system at the more than 87,000-seat Jordan-Hare Stadium during a meeting Friday.

Facilities management vice president Dan King says the system is heavily utilized on game day and called it an “essential amenity” that was last updated a decade ago.

Funding for the project will be split, with Auburn’s athletics department paying 60% of the cost and the cellular carrier, Verizon, picking up the remaining 40%.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

