Traffic delays expected during bridge inspections

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Attention drivers, Decatur city officials say two bridge inspections will cause some traffic delays on Monday.

Beginning the morning of November 14, inspectors will check the bridges on 14th Street Southwest and Gordon Drive Southwest.

The inspection for the 14th Street Southwest bridge will begin at 8:00 a.m. The inspection for the Gordon Drive Southwest Bridge will begin at 10:00 a.m.

