Sunday Morning Forecast

COLD start to your Sunday with temps in the 30s but feeling like the 20s. No issues with visibility this morning, so no extra time is needed to get to your destination this AM.

Temperatures will slowly warm up late this morning and afternoon with the upper 50s. Dry and a bit warmer for your day!

Bundle up this morning! We are under a Freeze Warning for the entirety of the Valley until 8 am. The good news is that we will warm up later today and into next week.

A gradual climb back into the 60s for your next week, with more rain headed our way.

