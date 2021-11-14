Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Opryland Christmas Contest
Advertisement

Sunday Morning Forecast

This Morning
This Morning(WAFF48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLD start to your Sunday with temps in the 30s but feeling like the 20s. No issues with visibility this morning, so no extra time is needed to get to your destination this AM.

Temperatures will slowly warm up late this morning and afternoon with the upper 50s. Dry and a bit warmer for your day!

Bundle up this morning! We are under a Freeze Warning for the entirety of the Valley until 8 am. The good news is that we will warm up later today and into next week.

A gradual climb back into the 60s for your next week, with more rain headed our way.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead after a fatal fire in Lawrence County early Saturday morning.
One confirmed dead after Lawrence County fire
Huntsville City, Madison City & Madison County Schools have over 100 employees resign this year
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Huntsville
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate
Left: Scott Boyd , Right: Victor King
Update: Tuscumbia jail escapees recaptured

Latest News

WAFF AM Saturday 5:00-5:30pm – Syncbak
Saturday evening's weather forecast
Freeze Warning
Freezing overnight
Bundle up! Freeze warning across the Valley
Bundle up! Freeze warning across the Valley
60 Second Forecast with Abigail