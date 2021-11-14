Safety tips for frying a turkey for Thanksgiving
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Nothing is better than a deep-fried turkey for Thanksgiving but everyone has heard the horror stories of families catching homes on fire or getting injured from freak deep-frying accidents. That’s why we are on your side with some safety tips if you are planning to deep-fry this holiday season.
Things needed before you start
- Obviously, if you’re deep-frying a turkey, you’re going to need a turkey.
- Peanut oil
- Propane burner
- Stockpot
- Frying basket
- Temperature gauge
- Meat thermometer
- A rod
- Apron
- Grease-rated fire extinguisher
- Oven mitts
- Goggles
Safety Tips
- Find a nice, level area in your yard far away from decks, out of garages and a safe distance from trees and other structures.
- Make sure children and pets are not near the fryer while it’s on and until it is completely cooled off and make sure you don’t move the fryer once it’s in use.
- Leave at least two feet between the tank and the burner if you are using a propane-powered fryer.
- Do NOT use water or a garden hose on grease fires.
- NEVER operate a fryer in the rain or snow
- Try and avoid overfilling the fryer with oil. Oil can easily ignite when it comes in contact with the burner.
- Once your fryer is set up, make sure your turkey is completely thawed and dried. Ice and water coming in contact with hot oil can cause flare-ups.
- Turn off the burner before lowering the turkey into the oil. Once the turkey is submerged, relight the burner.
- When you’re done, carefully remove the pot from the burner, place it on a level surface and cover to let the oil cool overnight before getting rid of it.
