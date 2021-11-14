Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Opryland Christmas Contest
Advertisement

Python hitches nearly 100-mile ride in sailboat’s shower

Marco Island Police quickly responded and handed the invasive snake over to a local wildlife...
Marco Island Police quickly responded and handed the invasive snake over to a local wildlife handler after its joyride.(Source: Marco Island Police Department via Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. (AP) - Police say a 7-foot python snuck onto a sailboat in the Florida Keys and hitched a ride, staying onboard until the boat completed its nearly 100-mile voyage.

The crew found the big snake in the boat’s shower after the vessel docked Friday in Marco Island in southwest Florida after the trip from Indian Key.

Marco Island Police quickly responded and handed the invasive snake over to a local wildlife handler after its joyride.

Police posted photos of a smiling uniformed officer with the python coiled around his arm.

Invasive pythons are believed to have descended from pets freed from captivity in recent decades. They are now ravaging native species of birds and mammals around South Florida.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Scott Boyd , Right: Victor King
Update: Tuscumbia jail escapees recaptured
Dog owner speaks out
Dog owner speaks out about attack on friend, offers to pay medical bills
Damont Jones
Man arrested on drug charge in Decatur
Cameron Rice
Huntsville man charged with capital murder following 2020 homicide
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate

Latest News

Roger Hillis looks over his old Marshall helmet.
We are the ‘Young Thundering Herd’
FILE - Former New York Giants linebacker Sam Huff waves to the fans as he stands behind his...
Hard-hitting Hall of Fame linebacker Sam Huff dies at 87
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and...
8 dead from COVID, 89 infected at Connecticut nursing home
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Huntsville