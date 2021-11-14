Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Huntsville
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police responded to the scene of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at University Drive and Wynn Drive.
Police say the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. Saturday.
Officers tell WAFF the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The westbound lanes of University Drive are back open.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.