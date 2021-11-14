Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police responded to the scene of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at University Drive and Wynn Drive.

Police say the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. Saturday.

Officers tell WAFF the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The westbound lanes of University Drive are back open.

