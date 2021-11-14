Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Opryland Christmas Contest
Advertisement

Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Huntsville

(none)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police responded to the scene of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at University Drive and Wynn Drive.

Police say the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. Saturday.

Officers tell WAFF the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The westbound lanes of University Drive are back open.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Scott Boyd , Right: Victor King
Update: Tuscumbia jail escapees recaptured
Dog owner speaks out
Dog owner speaks out about attack on friend, offers to pay medical bills
Damont Jones
Man arrested on drug charge in Decatur
Cameron Rice
Huntsville man charged with capital murder following 2020 homicide
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate

Latest News

Carnival Cruise Line sets return date to Alabama
Nights of Santa returns to the Rocket City
Auburn Univ. lifting mask mandate for fully vaccinated individuals in most buildings
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Shoals is a hosting a community tailgating event in Florence at...
Johnsonville Big Taste Grill tailgating event