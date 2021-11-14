Muscle Shoals Fire Department receives grant for radio upgrade

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - An almost $50,000 grant will let the Muscle Shoals Fire Department upgrade its radios, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

Fire Chief Shawn Malone spoke with the Times Daily about the grant. He said the department received a $49,191 Homeland Security grant through the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The Colbert County Emergency Management Agency helped with applying for the grant.

The money will allow the fire department to replace base radios at the city’s three fire stations, all hand-held radios, and the radios in fire engines, administrative vehicles, the fireboat and other department vehicles.

Malone said the grant does not require local matching for the grant.

If you would like to read more about this story, you can visit our partner’s website here.

