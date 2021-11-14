Deals
More frost and 30s overnight; Quiet start to the week

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Fairly benign weather is expected for the next several days as high pressure remains in control.  Skies will stay clear overnight resulting in areas of frost and chilly morning low temperatures in the low to middle 30s. 

Monday will be a pleasant start to the work week with highs reaching the upper 50s under sunny skies.  Tuesday and Wednesday will not feel too Fall-like with highs above average in the upper 60s to lower 70s, we should be sunny and dry both afternoons. 

A cold front will approach from the west late Wednesday evening into Thursday bringing chances for scattered rain showers.  Rainfall totals should remain below 1/2 inch with showers ending by early Thursday afternoon.  Cooler and drier air will filter in for Friday and next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

