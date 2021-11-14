Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Opryland Christmas Contest
Advertisement

Last in math: Alabama politicians look for ways to close gap

State elected officials are working on a math initiative in an effort to boost scores.
State elected officials are working on a math initiative in an effort to boost scores.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - State elected officials are working on a math initiative in an effort to boost scores.

Republican Sen. Arthur Orr is working on proposed legislation for lawmakers to consider in 2022. He said it would include hiring more math coaches in elementary schools and other efforts to boost math scores.

Eventually in the later part of this decade, fifth grade students would need to show they were meeting certain math benchmarks to move to the sixth grade.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey told state Board of Education members this week that she hopes to develop a math counterpart to the Alabama Literacy Act.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Huntsville
One man is dead after a fatal fire in Lawrence County early Saturday morning.
One confirmed dead after Lawrence County fire
Huntsville City, Madison City & Madison County Schools have over 100 employees resign this year
Suit filed against United Launch Alliance on behalf of current, former contractors
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed

Latest News

Troy police say six people were shot at the Ztec gas station at 803 U.S. 231 South on Nov. 14,...
1 killed, 5 injured in overnight Troy shooting, police say
All handheld radios used by the Muscle Shoals City Firefighters will be replaced. [DAN...
Muscle Shoals Fire Department receives grant for radio upgrade
Kyle Seeley
Hearing to determine if Seeley needs mental evaluation
Helen Keller Hospital unveils vaccination policy