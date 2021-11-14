Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Opryland Christmas Contest
Advertisement

Juvenile shot in Montgomery Saturday night

By Jonathan Grass
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a juvenile male was injured in a shooting Saturday night.

Lt. Jarrett Williams said officers responded to the 300 block of Auburn Street around 8 p.m. Saturday. He said the victim has a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital.

No one has been arrested at this time.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Huntsville
One man is dead after a fatal fire in Lawrence County early Saturday morning.
One confirmed dead after Lawrence County fire
Huntsville City, Madison City & Madison County Schools have over 100 employees resign this year
Suit filed against United Launch Alliance on behalf of current, former contractors
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed

Latest News

All handheld radios used by the Muscle Shoals City Firefighters will be replaced. [DAN...
Muscle Shoals Fire Department receives grant for radio upgrade
Kyle Seeley
Hearing to determine if Seeley needs mental evaluation
1 killed, 5 injured in overnight Troy shooting, police say
Helen Keller Hospital unveils vaccination policy
According to the Lancaster City Fire and Rescue Facebook page, the Garrard County Food Pantry...
Garrard County Food Pantry ‘total loss’ after fire