Helen Keller Hospital unveils vaccination policy

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials at Helen Keller Hospital in the Shoals have released their employee vaccine policy, according to our news partners at the Times Daily. This comes after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services required all health care personnel to be fully vaccinated or have a formal letter of exemption by January 4, 2022.

Helen Keller Hospital President Kyle Buchanan told the Times Daily his facility rolled out its policy last week to work with unvaccinated staff to either get the vaccine or the required exemption.

He said he doesn’t anticipate either group of individuals to be problematic since the guidelines are the same for all health care workers across the country.

“As for the exemptions, we’re working with those who haven’t gotten the vaccination for medical or religious reasons,” Buchanan to the Times Daily. “Hopefully, we’ll have everyone else with at least the first shot by December 5. There’s no choice but to comply or risk losing Medicare exemption status. We don’t anticipate people choosing to get out of health care over this.”

