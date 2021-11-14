Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Opryland Christmas Contest
Advertisement

Helen Keller Hospital unveils vaccination policy

(Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials at Helen Keller Hospital in the Shoals have released their employee vaccine policy, according to our news partners at the Times Daily. This comes after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services required all health care personnel to be fully vaccinated or have a formal letter of exemption by January 4, 2022.

Helen Keller Hospital President Kyle Buchanan told the Times Daily his facility rolled out its policy last week to work with unvaccinated staff to either get the vaccine or the required exemption.

He said he doesn’t anticipate either group of individuals to be problematic since the guidelines are the same for all health care workers across the country.

“As for the exemptions, we’re working with those who haven’t gotten the vaccination for medical or religious reasons,” Buchanan to the Times Daily. “Hopefully, we’ll have everyone else with at least the first shot by December 5. There’s no choice but to comply or risk losing Medicare exemption status. We don’t anticipate people choosing to get out of health care over this.”

If you would like to read more about this story, you can visit our partner’s website here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Huntsville
One man is dead after a fatal fire in Lawrence County early Saturday morning.
One confirmed dead after Lawrence County fire
Huntsville City, Madison City & Madison County Schools have over 100 employees resign this year
Suit filed against United Launch Alliance on behalf of current, former contractors
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed

Latest News

Christmas is six weeks away, the same amount of time it takes to be fully vaccinated with the...
Deadline to be fully vaccinated by Christmas, other holidays ends soon
Health experts advise vaccination ahead of holiday season
Health experts advise vaccination ahead of holiday season
Many older and heavier-set men are opting out of the job over concerns about their risk of...
Struggle to hire Santa actors due to COVID-related issues, staffing agency says
As millions prepare for the upcoming holidays, officials are concerned about a possible spike...
Health officials fear COVID-19 winter surge across US