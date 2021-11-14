Hearing to determine if Seeley needs mental evaluation

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Circuit Court Judge Will Powell scheduled a hearing to figure out if Kyle Lyn Seeley, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

Seeley, 34, is facing six attempted murder charges after attacking his brother, his parents and his three children with various weapons including a machete on May 26. He was indicted in July on 10 criminal counts following the incident, which led to a more than three-hour standoff with police.

Powell has ordered a hearing to determine if Seeley needs a mental evaluation on January 26, 2022. The trial is scheduled for August 15, 2022.

