Garrard County Food Pantry ‘total loss’ after fire

According to the Lancaster City Fire and Rescue Facebook page, the Garrard County Food Pantry...
According to the Lancaster City Fire and Rescue Facebook page, the Garrard County Food Pantry caught fire Sunday morning.(Source: Lancaster City Fire and Rescue/Facebook)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANCASTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials have confirmed the Garrard County Food Pantry caught fire Sunday morning.

Garrard County Emergency Management tells us the building appears to be a total loss.

“Our Community is suffering, We lost a very important place that so many depend on. Please keep Gregory Scott Cash and Angie Cash and all those in our community that depend on the pantry,” Lancaster City Fire and Rescue said in a Facebook post.

It’s unclear how the fire started. The EMA director said there was nobody in the building during the fire and there were no injuries.

This story is developing. We’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

