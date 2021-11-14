Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Opryland Christmas Contest
Advertisement

1 killed, 1 injured in car blast near hospital in Liverpool, England

One person has died and another was hospitalized, Merseyside Police reported. The blast...
One person has died and another was hospitalized, Merseyside Police reported. The blast happened at about 11 a.m. local time.(Gray News, file image)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An car explosion occurred outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital in Liverpool, England, the mayor and Merseyside Police reported in tweets Sunday.

One person has died and another was hospitalized, Merseyside Police reported. The blast happened at about 11 a.m. local time.

Authorities said they believe the car involved in the blast was a taxi that had pulled up to the hospital.

Due to the nature of the incident, Counter Terrorism Police are leading the investigation alongside Merseyside Police, but it has not been declared an act of terrorism at this point, authorities said.

“The incident at the #Liverpool Women’s Hospital is unsettling and upsetting and my thoughts are with those affected,” Mayor Joanne Anderson said in a tweet.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Huntsville
One man is dead after a fatal fire in Lawrence County early Saturday morning.
One confirmed dead after Lawrence County fire
Huntsville City, Madison City & Madison County Schools have over 100 employees resign this year
Suit filed against United Launch Alliance on behalf of current, former contractors
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed

Latest News

Austria has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Europe.
Austria orders nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated
Christmas is six weeks away, the same amount of time it takes to be fully vaccinated with the...
Deadline to be fully vaccinated by Christmas, other holidays ends soon
Health experts advise vaccination ahead of holiday season
Health experts advise vaccination ahead of holiday season
Traffic delays expected during bridge inspections