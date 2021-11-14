Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Opryland Christmas Contest
Advertisement

Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia

File graphic of an ambulance.
File graphic of an ambulance.(Gray News, file image)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) - An ambulance driver was arrested and faces charges after a Friday ambulance wreck killed a patient.

The single-vehicle wreck was reported Friday night, Fairburn Police Department reported on its Facebook page.

Kevin McCorvey of Marietta, Ga., was driving a nonemergency ambulance under the influence, investigators told WGCL. The ambulance ran off the road and overturned in a ditch, officials said.

Officials said patient Wilton Thomason Jr., 66, was riding in the back of the ambulance unrestrained and was pronounced dead on the scene, WGCL reported.

After failing a sobriety test at the scene, McCorvey was arrested and faces charges of driving under the influence, second-degree vehicular homicide, open container and failure to maintain a lane, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

He was being held in the Fulton County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Huntsville
One man is dead after a fatal fire in Lawrence County early Saturday morning.
One confirmed dead after Lawrence County fire
Huntsville City, Madison City & Madison County Schools have over 100 employees resign this year
Suit filed against United Launch Alliance on behalf of current, former contractors
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed

Latest News

Bob Bondurant, middle, is shown accepting the Carroll Shelby Spirit Award in this undated file...
Champion race car driver, top instructor Bob Bondurant dies
All handheld radios used by the Muscle Shoals City Firefighters will be replaced. [DAN...
Muscle Shoals Fire Department receives grant for radio upgrade
Prayers continue for missing college student, 18-year-old Brendan Santo. He disappeared from...
Vigil held for missing college student Brendan Santo
Kyle Seeley
Hearing to determine if Seeley needs mental evaluation