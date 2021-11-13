Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Opryland Christmas Contest
Advertisement

Tuscumbia police searching for 2 jail escapees

(WILX)
By Kevin Taylor and WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities in Tuscumbia are searching for two inmates who escaped from the city jail Friday afternoon.

According to our news partners at the Times Daily, Police Chief Tony Logan said Jeffery Scott Boyd, 37, and Edward King, 46, were going outside the jail for a smoke break around 3:41 p.m. Boyd pushed the corrections officer to the side and took a bicycle and sped off. King then fled on foot behind Boyd, says Chief Logan.

Boyd, in jail for failure to appear misdemeanor warrants, has made threats that he will not go back to jail and lethal action will have to be taken. He is described as a white male who is 6′2′ and 300 pounds.

King was booked into the jail on drug charges. He is described as a black male, 6′0′ and 220 pounds.

Boyd was last seen heading south on Woodmont Avenue and King was last seen heading east on 7th Street, according to Logan.

Anyone with information on the inmate escapees is asked to contact 911.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville City Schools
Huntsville City Schools HR records show over 250 employees have resigned this year
The 2021 Veteran's Day Parade will now begin at 10:00 a.m. due to weather.
Watch the 2021 Veterans Day Parade in downtown Huntsville
Dog owner speaks out
Dog owner speaks out about attack on friend, offers to pay medical bills
Shooting investigation underway
Shooting investigation underway in Huntsville
Car crashes into Huntsville home
Car crashes into Huntsville home

Latest News

Cameron Rice
Huntsville man charged with capital murder following 2020 homicide
City of Decatur announces new public recycling campaign
State law enforcement officials are asking the public for help finding the person/s responsible...
ALEA asks for public’s help after Oct. 31 Macon County homicide
Damont Jones
Man arrested on drug charge in Decatur