Tuscumbia police searching for 2 jail escapees

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities in Tuscumbia are searching for two inmates who escaped from the city jail Friday afternoon.

According to our news partners at the Times Daily, Police Chief Tony Logan said Jeffery Scott Boyd, 37, and Edward King, 46, were going outside the jail for a smoke break around 3:41 p.m. Boyd pushed the corrections officer to the side and took a bicycle and sped off. King then fled on foot behind Boyd, says Chief Logan.

Boyd, in jail for failure to appear misdemeanor warrants, has made threats that he will not go back to jail and lethal action will have to be taken. He is described as a white male who is 6′2′ and 300 pounds.

King was booked into the jail on drug charges. He is described as a black male, 6′0′ and 220 pounds.

Boyd was last seen heading south on Woodmont Avenue and King was last seen heading east on 7th Street, according to Logan.

Anyone with information on the inmate escapees is asked to contact 911.

