Sheffield Housing Authority Executive Director fired

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - “There was some information brought to the board by Ms. Whitten herself back at the end of the summer and then from that point then there were some other things that the board began to look at,” said Sheffield Housing Authority board member, Pam Fleming.

That’s when the investigation into possible violation of housing authority policies started.

Months later, Executive Director Shirley Whitten was placed on paid administrative leave on Oct. 29.

The board held an open special called meeting on Wednesday for the public to express their concerns three people including Whitten spoke.

“Once those comments had been made and addressed to the board, then the board went into executive sessions with our attorney,” said Fleming.

They voted unanimously to terminate Whitten.

From here they will contact the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development field office in Birmingham to find a temporary Executive Director until someone new is hired.

“Any organization big or small you have policies in place that you need to adhere to and that just makes for good business practice and makes for the company to be able to run honestly and fairly and you want to make sure all of your employees are treated fairly and I think with us being HUD which is of course a federal program that we go above and beyond in doing that,” said Fleming.

We also reached out to Whitten for a comment. However, she says her lawyer will not be releasing a statement at this time.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

