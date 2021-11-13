Deals
Saturday Morning Forecast

Today
Today(WAFF48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 4:23 AM CST
Calm cool start to your Saturday with temps in the 30s and 40s. No issues with visibility this morning, so no extra time is needed to get to your destination this AM.

Temperatures will slowly warm up this late morning and afternoon with the upper 40s and possible 50s in store for us. Dry, but cold for your day!

Bundle up today and tomorrow morning! We are now under a Freeze Warning for the entirety of the Valley until 8 am Sunday. The good news is that we will warm up a bit more pushing into Sunday afternoon.

A gradual climb back into the 60s for your next week, with more rain headed our way.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

