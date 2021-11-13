One confirmed dead after Lawrence County fire

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A mobile home fire in Lawrence County left one man dead early Saturday morning, according to the county coroner.

Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood told 48 News that 74-year-old Thomas Wayne Trousdale was identified as the sole victim in the fatal fire. Trousdale was transferred to Huntsville for an autopsy.

Emergency crews responded to the fire on County Road 257 at about 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

The Hatton Fire Department, Courtland Fire Department, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office all responded to the scene.

The Alabama State Fire Marshall is investigating what caused this fire.

