One confirmed dead after Lawrence County fire

One man is dead after a fatal fire in Lawrence County early Saturday morning.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A mobile home fire in Lawrence County left one man dead early Saturday morning, according to the county coroner.

Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood told 48 News that 74-year-old Thomas Wayne Trousdale was identified as the sole victim in the fatal fire. Trousdale was transferred to Huntsville for an autopsy.

Emergency crews responded to the fire on County Road 257 at about 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

The Hatton Fire Department, Courtland Fire Department, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office all responded to the scene.

The Alabama State Fire Marshall is investigating what caused this fire.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

