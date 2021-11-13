Deals
Nights of Santa returns to the Rocket City

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Are you as excited for the holiday season as we are? Well, to get in the mood we have some holly-jolly news to share with you! Nights of Santa is returning to Huntsville next month!

The ten nights begin December 13 at the EarlyWorks Children’s Museum. During Nights of Santa, Santa himself will be on hand each night to listen intently to every child’s wishlist. Since the well-being of all boys and girls is important to him, Santa will be visiting while being protected by “Santa’s Magic Snow Globe”. Santa and his elves say this will not impact his ability to meet with children and spread Christmas cheer.

Once Santa knows your child’s wish list, there will be plenty of other family-friendly activities like nightly snowfalls, making holiday crafts, a holiday-themed experiment in the all-new Tinker Lab and so much more!

Nights of Santa will be held nightly Monday, December 13 until Thursday, December 23. Weeknights begin at 5:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets cost $12 per person and go on sale Monday. Children under 1 are free and do not require a ticket. All tickets must be pre-purchased online. For more information and to purchase tickets visit online at earlyworks.com.

