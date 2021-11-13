Deals
Lawrence County coroner seeking public’s help in identifying hit-and-run victim

Hit-and-run victim
Hit-and-run victim(Lawrence County Coroner)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a victim who was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday morning on Highway 24.

Norwood says the victim is a white male between the age of 30-45. He was 6′0″ 260 pounds.

The victim had brownish red hair, a full beard and a receding hairline. He also had a tattoo on his left upper arm.

Anyone with information on the victim is asked to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 256-974-9291.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

