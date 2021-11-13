Johnsonville Big Taste Grill tailgating event

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Shoals is giving away free food this weekend in Florence.

Starting at 11:00 a.m until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. It will be Wilson Park in Florence. The community tailgating event will have free food, face painting and fun for kids.

Donations can be made at the event. All proceeds go to the organization so it can continue to help the children in the community.

