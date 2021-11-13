Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Opryland Christmas Contest
Advertisement

Johnsonville Big Taste Grill tailgating event

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Shoals is a hosting a community tailgating event in Florence at...
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Shoals is a hosting a community tailgating event in Florence at 11:00 a.m.(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Shoals is giving away free food this weekend in Florence.

Starting at 11:00 a.m until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. It will be Wilson Park in Florence. The community tailgating event will have free food, face painting and fun for kids.

Donations can be made at the event. All proceeds go to the organization so it can continue to help the children in the community.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog owner speaks out
Dog owner speaks out about attack on friend, offers to pay medical bills
Left: Scott Boyd , Right: Victor King
Update: Tuscumbia jail escapees recaptured
Damont Jones
Man arrested on drug charge in Decatur
Cameron Rice
Huntsville man charged with capital murder following 2020 homicide
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate

Latest News

One man is dead after a fatal fire in Lawrence County early Saturday morning.
One confirmed dead after Lawrence County fire
Bundle up! Freeze warning across the Valley
Bundle up! Freeze warning across the Valley
60 Second Forecast with Abigail
Bundle up! Freeze warning across the Valley
Bundle up! Freeze warning across the Valley