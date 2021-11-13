Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Opryland Christmas Contest
Advertisement

Huntsville making changes to Emergency Rental Assistance Program

By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Huntsville received more than $6 million dollars in Emergency Relief Assistance Program funds in March to distribute to those struggling to pay rent due to COVID.

Now, those funds are running out.

“We are now at the end of the funding. The funding will all be used here within the next couple of weeks and the portal is closing today,” said Community Development Manager Scott Erwin.

Erwin told WAFF around 1 on November 12 that the portal actually closed at noon.

If you were unable to apply for phase one you are not out of luck just yet.

“We are going to transition into something different. It will be the Emergency Rental Assistance Program 2. We will ask the city council to accept 4.7 million dollars at the next council meeting,” said Erwin.

The emergency relief has helped hundreds in the city.

“Our last count as of this morning was around 790 with probably another 100-150 we will process through the end of this month,” said Erwin.

So why a phase 1 and 2?

“ERAP 1 and 2 were funded under different congressional acts. So different congressional requirements. So they have to be set up separately. So we can’t just use additional 2 money for one,” said Erwin.

The relief assistance from the U.S Treasury comes from the American Rescue Plan but is not part of the $34 million Huntsville received.

The next city council meeting will be held next Thursday, November 18. That is when the city will vote on Phase two.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville City Schools
Huntsville City Schools HR records show over 250 employees have resigned this year
The 2021 Veteran's Day Parade will now begin at 10:00 a.m. due to weather.
Watch the 2021 Veterans Day Parade in downtown Huntsville
Dog owner speaks out
Dog owner speaks out about attack on friend, offers to pay medical bills
Shooting investigation underway
Shooting investigation underway in Huntsville
Car crashes into Huntsville home
Car crashes into Huntsville home

Latest News

City leaders push for more funding
City funding cut in half for two Florence business associations
Housing authority investigation
Sheffield Housing Authority Executive Director fired
Demolition of old Fort Payne hospital.
Demolition starts on old Fort Payne Hospital
Chris and Denise Dupree home on Alabama Ave after a fire on October 14.
Community comes together to help Fort Payne family who lost house in fire