Huntsville making changes to Emergency Rental Assistance Program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Huntsville received more than $6 million dollars in Emergency Relief Assistance Program funds in March to distribute to those struggling to pay rent due to COVID.

Now, those funds are running out.

“We are now at the end of the funding. The funding will all be used here within the next couple of weeks and the portal is closing today,” said Community Development Manager Scott Erwin.

Erwin told WAFF around 1 on November 12 that the portal actually closed at noon.

If you were unable to apply for phase one you are not out of luck just yet.

“We are going to transition into something different. It will be the Emergency Rental Assistance Program 2. We will ask the city council to accept 4.7 million dollars at the next council meeting,” said Erwin.

The emergency relief has helped hundreds in the city.

“Our last count as of this morning was around 790 with probably another 100-150 we will process through the end of this month,” said Erwin.

So why a phase 1 and 2?

“ERAP 1 and 2 were funded under different congressional acts. So different congressional requirements. So they have to be set up separately. So we can’t just use additional 2 money for one,” said Erwin.

The relief assistance from the U.S Treasury comes from the American Rescue Plan but is not part of the $34 million Huntsville received.

The next city council meeting will be held next Thursday, November 18. That is when the city will vote on Phase two.

