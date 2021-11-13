Huntsville City, Madison City & Madison County Schools have over 100 employees resign this year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison City, Madison County and Huntsville City: all three school districts have seen more than 100 employees quit this year.

Take a look: Since January 171 employees have resigned at Madison City Schools, compared to Huntsville City’s 257. But Huntsville City has about twice the amount of students.

Here’s how Huntsville stacks up to Madison County Schools.

From July 2021 through October of this year, 163 employees have quit at Huntsville while 110 have walked out of Madison County Schools. Again, Huntsville City has several thousand more students.

A statement from Madison County Schools gives some insight.

“Madison County Schools has seen a higher than normal rate of retirements and resignations over the last two school years. These numbers seem to follow the current trend nationally. We have also noted teachers with 25-years of experience in the classroom are now retiring 3 to 5 years earlier than they did in the past.”

A former Huntsville City Schools parent says he believes teachers in his district are leaving because of the administration.

“I believe the entire board needs to be replaced. All of them. There’s a culture of insecurity, fear of reprisals, the school board has made it very clear that they’re authoritarian,” Sean Lulofs said.

