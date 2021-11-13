Freezing overnight A freeze warning tonight into Sunday morning. We are forecasting widespread freezing temperatures ranging between 29 and 32 degrees. There will also be widespread frost. For some areas this will be the end of the growing season. Temperatures will recover nicely Sunday with plenty of sunshine and a breeze from the west. High temperatures will be close to 60 degrees. Highs remain near 60 into Tuesday with a bigger warm-up coming Wednesday. Rain chances will return ahead of another cold front Thursday. Have a great night. Brad Travis

Freeze Warning (None)