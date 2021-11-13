Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Opryland Christmas Contest
Advertisement

Freezing overnight

A freeze warning tonight into Sunday morning. We are forecasting widespread freezing temperatures ranging between 29 and 32 degrees. There will also be widespread frost. For some areas this will be the end of the growing season. Temperatures will recover nicely Sunday with plenty of sunshine and a breeze from the west. High temperatures will be close to 60 degrees. Highs remain near 60 into Tuesday with a bigger warm-up coming Wednesday. Rain chances will return ahead of another cold front Thursday. Have a great night. Brad Travis
Freeze Warning
Freeze Warning(None)
By Brad Travis
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Scott Boyd , Right: Victor King
Update: Tuscumbia jail escapees recaptured
Dog owner speaks out
Dog owner speaks out about attack on friend, offers to pay medical bills
Damont Jones
Man arrested on drug charge in Decatur
Cameron Rice
Huntsville man charged with capital murder following 2020 homicide
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate

Latest News

Bundle up! Freeze warning across the Valley
Bundle up! Freeze warning across the Valley
60 Second Forecast with Abigail
Today
Saturday Morning Forecast
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts at Noon
Cold front moving in Friday night