Community comes together to help Fort Payne family who lost house in fire

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been almost a month since a Fort Payne family lost their home and all of their possessions in an electrical fire.

Now, the community is rallying around them to help.

On October 14, Chris and Denise Dupree received a call that would change their lives forever.

Their home on Alabama Avenue, with their three dogs inside of it, had caught fire.

“Everything was a blur after that. I had to run up here from the street up the road because they had it blocked off, and I had to scream for them to help get our pups out of there,” said Chris Dupree.

Thankfully, the dogs were able to make it out alive, but not many of the couple’s belongings did.

“A lot of things were irreplaceable, and we’ve had to toss a lot of things like photos from his father who died on 35 when he was some months old, and he lost a lot of those pictures that we will never get back,” said Denise Dupree.

The fire damaged the roof, ceilings, kitchen appliances, floor and left water damage throughout the house.

Denise said they have insurance but are not able to live at the home. They are staying at a nearby hotel for now.

Meanwhile, the community, co-workers, and local churches have reached out to support Chris and Denise as they work to get back to normalcy.

“We were surprised by all of the people when I posted on social media, can you pray for us; our house is on fire, and so many people were calling us, and we set up our Venmo because we only had what we had on.”

Denise said the demolition of the house will begin sometime next week.

A benefit motorcycle ride for Chris and Denise is scheduled for November 20, starting and ending at 11:30 a.m. at NYMD.

The event is organized by the American Cruisers MC Chapter 49 of Lookout Mountain.

A GoFundMe has also been created here.

