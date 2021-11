HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Another cold front will move in late tonight.

Expect a shot of colder air for Saturday with a northwest breeze at 10-15 mph. Highs Saturday will only be around 50. Another frost and freeze possible early Sunday.

Afternoon highs Sunday will reach the middle 50s. A slight warming trend into early next week.

