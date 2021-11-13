City funding cut in half for two Florence business associations

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Shoals Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Florence Alliance’s funding was recently cut in half by the city of Florence.

From $60,00 to $30,000 for DFA and from $20,000 to $10,000 for the Chamber.

The city of Florence is the largest municipal investor in the Chamber.

In a statement, Caitlin Holland with the Chamber said quote: " We are grateful for the City’s continued, generous support, albeit at a lower investment. Though, nothing will change our desire to serve the City of Florence and its businesses.”

Stephanie Vess with Downtown Florence Alliance said this funding cut will limit their resources in hosting big events like First Fridays.

“It’s very difficult to host large, community events that are all free to the public so we really depend on funding from the city to continue operations not only the success for downtown businesses but for the events we’ve provided for the community as well,” said Vess.

So they’ve come up with creative ways to raise funding.

“We offered tons of opportunities through our capitol FUN fundraising opportunities for Downtown Florence Alliance and tonight we’re hosting one of those events. We’re going to have bingo here at Singing River Live, we’ve got a nacho bar from taco mama and we’re just really excited to offer prices to downtown businesses that want to support downtown Florence Alliance and create fun activities in downtown,” said Vess.

City officials say the council has appointed a committee to meet with the DFA executive committee to review their long term created five year plan as well as funding.

