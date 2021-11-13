Deals
Carnival Cruise Line sets return date to Alabama

(Carnival Cruises)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WAFF) - Carnival Cruise Line announced this week the date ships will return to the port of Mobile.

According to NBC 15 in Mobile, the company said the Carnival Sensation’s return to Mobile on March 5, 2022. Mobile’s Mayor Sandy Stimpson released a statement after the announcement saying cruises make $6 million for the city.

“We are thrilled to see today’s announcement by Carnival Cruise Line confirming the Carnival Sensation’s return to Mobile on March 5th. Alabamians are ready to cruise again and they want to do it from their home state. That is why we have been working closely with our partners at Carnival to help clear the way for their return. Cruising represents $6 million in annual gross revenue for the City of Mobile from wharfage and parking alone. The cruise industry is also a critical economic driver for our hotels, restaurants, and suppliers. We are excited to welcome back cruisers to the City of Mobile once again with the same level of hospitality that continues to earn the Mobile Cruise Ship Terminal very high ratings from customers on Carnival’s satisfaction survey. Let’s get ready to cruise in March!”

You can find more information about Carnival Cruises here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

