Bundle up! Freeze warning across the Valley

By Abigail Degler
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! Grab those coats and bundle up!

We are now under a Freeze Warning for the entirety of the Valley until 8 a.m. Sunday.

Temperatures are currently in the 30s and 40s. The good news is, we will warm up a bit by Sunday afternoon.

We’ll see a gradual climb back into the 60s by next week, with more rain headed our way.

