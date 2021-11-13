Auburn falls to Mississippi State 43-34

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers fell to the Mississippi State Bulldog on the Plains Saturday.

Bo Nix and the Tigers offense finished with 483 total yards.

Auburn strikes first. Running back Tank Bigsby runs the ball in to put the Tigers on the board first.

With 7:15 left in the first quarter, Mississippi State gets on the board with a 34-yard field goal from Nolan McCord.

The Tigers advance their lead late in the first quarter. Wide receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson takes it to the house for the 57-yard touchdown.

Auburn had the lead 14-3 heading into the second quarter.

The Tigers strike again with just under 12 minutes left in the second quarter. Nix finds tight end Luke Deal in the endzone for the four-yard touchdown.

The Tigers extend their lead with 6:10 left in the quarter. Nix finds Hudson for the 15-yard touchdown.

But, the Bulldogs answer late in the second quarter. Quarterback Will Rogers connects with wide receiver Makai Polk for the four-yard touchdown.

The Tigers had the lead 28-10 at the half.

With 11:25 left in the third quarter, the Bulldogs strike. Rogers finds wide receiver Jamire Calvin for the three-yard touchdown.

The Bulldogs strike again with 4:28 to go in the third. Rogers finds running back Dillon Johnson for the three-yard touchdown. Mississippi State attempts the two-point conversion but fails.

The Tigers had the lead 28-23 at the end of the third quarter.

The Bulldogs take the lead to start the fourth quarter. Rogers connects with Polk for the six-yard touchdown. Mississippi State goes for the two-point conversion but fails.

With 9:35 left to play, the Bulldogs strike again. Rogers finds Calvin who walks it to the endzone to extend the lead for Mississippi State.

Mississippi State extends their lead with 5:31 left in the game. Rogers finds wide receiver Malik Heath for the six-yard touchdown.

With 3:37 left in the game, the Tigers answer. Bigsby makes his way to the endzone for the one-yard touchdown.

The Bulldogs won the game 43-34.

Nix finished with 377 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Mississippi State’s offense ended the day with 487 total yards.

The Tigers fall to 6-4 in the season and 3-3 in conference play. They will head to Columbia, South Carolina, to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

