The Unviversity of North Alabama celebrates Veterans Day

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of North Alabama honored those who served and are serving in the U.S military today.

“Veterans Day is a chance for us a nation to look to the people who have served, learn more about them and also more broadly learn about the contributions from Veterans to the United States,” Army Colonel, James Scott Rollinson.

And that was Army Colonel, James Scott Rollinson’s mission today during his keynote speech

He got his start in the military on the grounds of UNA.

“I graduated and received my commission as a second lieutenant from the University of North Alabama in 1995,” said Scott Rollinson.

Veterans Day dates back over 100 years after an agreement was signed to end World War I hostilities.

American troops withdrew from Afghanistan earlier this year, ending what’s been called America’s longest war and making it the first Veterans Day in 20 years that this country hasn’t been “at war.”

Scott Rollinson said it’s important to honor those men and women.

“Each generation since has produced patriots willing to strap on a pair of boots and step into harm’s way. Today is their day,” said Scott Rollinson.

But he also said it’s important that his brothers and sisters in arms tell their stories for the next generation.

“We are accountable to the American public and I think we have an obligation, a personal and professional obligation to go back to our communities or any communities that have interest and talk about what service life is like and how we support the national defense of the United States,” said Scott Rollinson.

