Huntsville man charged with capital murder following 2020 homicide

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man is charged with capital murder following a July 2020 homicide.

According to court documents, Cameron David Rice, 27, is accused of fatally shooting Patrick Tordt, 20, on July 7, 2020, during a home invasion.

Police say the shooting happened at a home on Levert Street near Oakwood Avenue. Huntsville Police arrested Nathan Jones for capital murder in October of 2020 in connection to the deadly shooting of Tordt. Jones is currently out on bond.

Rice is also charged with Theft of Property, according to court documents. He was booked into the Madison County Jail on Nov. 11.

