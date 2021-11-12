Palmer Park renovations set to be completed by end of the year

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison city leaders are almost done updating the popular Palmer Park. Leaders are infusing Palmer Park with millions of dollars to take it to the next level.

Right now, there are three lit soccer fields with concessions and bathrooms. Mayor Paul Finley says the city is set to double that. He says they’re adding three more.

He says it’s important to make sure school and club sports teams can practice there after school.

They’re also adding in a dog park and more parking.

The greenway is being extended through the park as well. Finley says, eventually, he wants it to go all the way to the downtown area.

The mayor says all of these additions should cost $10 to $15 million total. He says the city’s getting the money from the general fund and bonds.

The project started over two years ago. It’s supposed to be completed by the end of 2022.

The growth in north Alabama prompted this renovation according to the mayor. He said both the city and its recreation options have to keep up with the surge in the area.

“It’s just the expansion of palmer park as the city’s grown. Folks that have three teams practicing at 8:30 p.m. on a Monday night on the same field are going to benefit because they get to spread out. It’s needed and going to be really supportive for our city.”

Mayor Finely says this is just the beginning. He says there are more phases in the planning stages.

Phase two is in the planning and engineering stage right now. FInley says he expects to start getting funding in the summer of 2023.

