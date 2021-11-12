Man arrested on drug charges in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Police arrested a Decatur man on drug charges following a traffic stop in the area of Beltline Thursday.

Investigators with the Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics unit conducted a vehicle stop on Beltline Road near Highway 20 for a traffic violation.

According to the Decatur Police Department, investigators stopped a man identified as, Damont Jones, 25, During the search of Jones’ vehicle, investigators located over nine ounces of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $1,772 in U.S. currency, police say.

Jones was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and failure to move over. He was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $2,800 bond.

